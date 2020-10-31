PM Modi tears into Opposition, says Pulwama admission exposed real faces of those who politicized attack

Image Source : INDIA TV 'Pulwama admission exposed real faces of those who politicised attack': PM Modi's attack on Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tore into the Opposition for politicising the Pulwama attack. The mention, at an event in Gujarat, came just days after Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of a war. The prime minister said the admission by the neighbouring country has "exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the attack". Remembering the sacrifices of the bravehearts, he said that the country can never forget "how some people were looking for political gains when India lost its sons".

"The way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident," the prime minister said at an event on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel today.

"The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation. You should refrain from playing into the hands of anti-national forces, knowingly or unknowingly," he said in his direct attack on the Opposition parties.

Pakistan's admission on Pulwama attack

"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and we are all part of that success," Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry recently said in the National Assembly during a debate. On being pointed out by some of his fellow lawmakers, the minister that "after the Pulwama incident, the way Pakistan went inside the Indian territory to target it, the entire media in India was ashamed of it." However, he didn’t withdraw his statement about "success in Pulwama" under Prime Minister Khan's leadership.

Chaudhry, a close aide of Prime Minister Khan, made the remarks a day after Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an important meeting pleaded to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27, 2019 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets.

In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the IAF jets bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan and avenged the Pulwama terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The international community led by the US has pressed Pakistan to deny safe haven to terror groups operating from its soil and bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.

