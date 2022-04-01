'20 kg RDX, 20 sleeper cells': Threat letter claims terror groups ready with plot to assassinate PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi's assassination attempt, NIA gets threat e-mail to kill Modi

PM Modi assassination news: The security agencies have been sent into a tizzy after NIA received an e-mail threatening to kill the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The emailer said that he is going to commit suicide so that this conspiracy could not be exposed.

According to reports, at least 20 sleeper cells have been activated for the job. These sleeper cells are also in possession of 20kg RDX.

According to the email, the plan has been hatched and waiting to be executed. Various terror organisations are also connected to this plan.

The Mumbai branch of NIA, which has received the email, said, it has shared the email with various other agencies. The cyber security agency is now trying to identify the IP address from which the email has been sent.

More details are awaited.

Latest India News