  4. PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits in Indonesia I WATCH

The Prime Minister departed for Jakarta on Wednesday to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2023 18:45 IST
PM Modi arrives in New Delhi
Image Source : TWITTER/@MEAINDIA PM Modi arrives in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had a jam-packed schedule in Indonesia on Thursday, has arrived at Delhi airport. Notably, the Prime Minister had departed for Jakarta on Wednesday to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit.

 

