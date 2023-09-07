PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits in Indonesia I WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had a jam-packed schedule in Indonesia on Thursday, has arrived at Delhi airport. Notably, the Prime Minister had departed for Jakarta on Wednesday to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had a jam-packed schedule in Indonesia on Thursday, has arrived at Delhi airport. Notably, the Prime Minister had departed for Jakarta on Wednesday to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit.
Top News
Related India News
Latest News