PM Modi arrives at Delhi's Palam airport after his successful visit to Russia and Austria | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to India, landing at Palam Airport in Delhi after completing his two-nation visits to Russia and Austria. According to officials, his diplomatic journey aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss key international issues with the leaders of both countries. During his trip, he engaged in high-level talks and strategic discussions to further India's global partnerships and cooperation.

PM Modi hails Austria's govt

Following the conclusion of his visit, PM Modi took to social media platform X to express his gratitude to Austria's Chancellor, government, and people for their gracious welcome and hospitality. He described the visit as immensely productive and historic, highlighting the fruitful discussions and agreements reached during his time in the country. "My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor @karlnehammer, the Austrian Government and people for their hospitality and affection," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi also attended a community event in Vienna on Wednesday and stated that this wait has ended on a historic occasion marking 75 years of their friendship. Further, he also expressed his gratitude and delight at the enthusiastic welcome, acknowledging that it was a historic moment as an Indian Prime Minister visited Austria after a gap of 41 years.

Austrian Chancellor on PM Modi's visit

Following this, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer extended his appreciation to the teams involved in organizing the successful state visit of PM Modi to Austria. Further in a post on X, Chancellor Nehammer acknowledged the dedication and hard work of numerous individuals and teams, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Army, the police, protocol officers, and many others behind the scenes. He thanked them for their professional planning, organization, and execution of the visit.

"In order for a state visit as big as that of @narendramodi to Austria to work, dozens of employees are intensively busy for weeks. Hundreds more are involved on the day of the visit," Nehammer said. "Many thanks to the teams of @MFA_Austria, @bkagvat as well as the Federal Army, the police, the protocol and the many helping hands in the background for the professional planning, the careful organization and the perfect execution. Thank you!" he added.

PM Modi visited Russia followed by Austria

It should be mentioned here that PM Modi first travelled to Russia, where he participated in the 22nd India-Russia summit with President Vladimir Putin, in his first trip to Moscow since the Ukraine conflict. During his visit, he told Russian President Putin that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield, and peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets. From Moscow, Modi travelled to Austria, on June 9 becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 41 years.

