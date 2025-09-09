PM Modi announces Rs 1,500 cr package for rain-hit Himachal; damaged homes to be rebuilt under PMAY The Prime Minister also met families affected by the disaster, expressing deep condolences for their loss. He also interacted with personnel from the NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra volunteers, praising their tireless efforts in rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited flood-affected regions of Himachal Pradesh to review the devastation caused by recent cloudbursts, heavy rains and landslides. PM Modi conducted an aerial survey and later chaired a high-level meeting in Kangra to assess the damage and ongoing relief efforts.

PM Modi announced a financial assistance package of Rs 1500 crore for relief and rehabilitation in the state. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to be released in advance

To expedite relief, the Centre will advance the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. Recognising the urgency for long-term rebuilding, PM Modi called for a multi-dimensional approach to recovery, focusing on infrastructure, agriculture, education, and housing.

Key restoration measures include:

- Rebuilding damaged homes under the PM Awas Yojana, with geotagging for faster assessment and aid delivery.

- Restoration of national highways, rural roads, and other key infrastructure.

- Reconstruction of damaged schools, with geotagged damage reports enabling quick support under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

- Provision of mini kits for livestock and assistance to farmers lacking power connections.

- Relief support under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

PM meets affected families

The Union Government has already deployed Inter-Ministerial Central teams to assess the full extent of damage. Based on their detailed reports, further central assistance will be considered.