PM Modi announces 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' for free electricity | Here's how to avail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana: In a bid to boost solar power and sustainable progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the launch of 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'. The scheme has been launched to encourage people to install solar panels on their rooftops.

The new initiative, worth over Rs 75,000 crore, aims to light up one crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

"In order to further sustainable development and people’s well-being, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month," the Prime Minister said on X.

Subsidies will be provided

PM Modi further said that substantive subsidies will be provided directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of the scheme. "From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people," he said.

He said that all stakeholders will be integrated to a National Online Portal which will further convenience.

Prime Minister Modi said that in order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, urban local bodies and panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. He said that the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people.

"Let's boost solar power and sustainable progress. I urge all residential consumers, especially youngsters, to strengthen the PM - Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by applying at -- https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in," PM Modi added.

How to apply for PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

Go to pmsuryaghar.gov.in website and click on “Apply for rooftop solar”.

STEP 1: Register in the portal with the following these steps:

Select your State and Electricity Distribution Company

Enter your Electricity Consumer Number, Mobile Number and Email address

STEP 2:

Login with Consumer Number and Mobile Number

Apply for the Rooftop Solar as per the form

STEP 3:

Now, wait for the feasibility approval from DISCOM. Once you get the feasibility approval, get the plant installed by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM

STEP 4:

Once installation is completed, submit the plant details and apply for net meter

STEP 5:

After the installation of the net meter and inspection by DISCOM, a commissioning certificate will be generated from the portal

STEP 6:

Once you get the commissioning report. Submit the bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal. You will receive your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.

Also Read: PM's vision for Modi 3.0: Transforming public transport, solar power, cheap medical treatment

Also Read: Delhi government introduces new Solar Policy 2024, THESE consumers to get 'zero electricity bills'