Amarjeet Singh, Bhaskar Khulbe appointed advisors to PM Modi

Retired IAS officers Amarjeet Sinha and Bhaskar Khulbe have been appointed as Advisors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) gave its approval on the names today. Both of them have been appointed as advisors for a period of two years. Both the Indian Administrative Service Officers are from the 1983 batch. Khulbe was from the West Bengal cadre and Sinha from the Bihar cadre.

OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the following appointments in the Prime Minister's Office in the rank and scale of Secretary to the Government of India, on contract basis, as other usual terms and conditions, as are applicable in the case of re-employed officers of Secretary level in Government of India, initially for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier:

Amarjeet Sinha, IAS (Retd) (BH:1983) as Advisor to Prime Minister

Bhaskar Khulbe, IAS (Retd) (WB: 1983) as Advisor to Prime Minister.