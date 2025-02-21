PM Modi adjusts chair for Sharad Pawar, offers him water at Marathi Sahitya event | Video goes viral PM Modi, who was to start the function by lighting the ceremonial lamp, requested Pawar, the chairman of the reception committee of the event, to come forward and do the honours with him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar chief Sharad Pawar shared dias at the inauguration of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on Friday. The prime minister displayed adorable gestures for his senior in politics.

In a video clip, PM Modi is seen adjusting Pawar's chair as the NCP (SP) leader moved forward to sit during the event.

Also, the prime minister was seen offering a glass of water to Pawar in the other frame of the video. PM Modi first opened a water bottle and poured water in an empty glass kept near Pawar and offered him.

PM Modi, who was to start the function by lighting the ceremonial lamp, requested Pawar, the chairman of the reception committee of the event, to come forward and do the honours with him.

The special gesture from the prime minister won applause from the audience. As PM Modi started his speech, he made it a point to say that it was at Pawar's invitation that he agreed to inaugurate the event.

"Today, at the invitation of Sharad Pawarji, I have got this opportunity to join this proud tradition," he said.

PM Modi and Pawar were seen chatting affectionately throughout the function.

(With agencies inputs)