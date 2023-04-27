Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi to attend 20th anniversary of Gujarat government's scheme 'SWAGAT' today

PM Modi to attend 20th anniversary of Gujarat government's scheme 'SWAGAT' today

SWAGAT was started by Modi in April 2003, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 7:08 IST
PM Modi, pm modi live, pm modi news, pm modi address live updates, 20th anniversary of Gujarat gover
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to attend 20th anniversary of Gujarat government's scheme 'SWAGAT' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking 20 years of completion of the State-wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology (SWAGAT) initiative in Gujarat today (April 27) via video-conferencing.

During the event, he will also interact with the past beneficiaries of the scheme. The Gujarat government is celebrating SWAGAT Saptah, on successful completion of 20 years of the initiative.

SWAGAT was started by Modi in April 2003, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The main purpose of this programme was to act as a bridge between the citizens and the government using technology by solving their day-to-day grievances in an efficient and time-bound manner.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to attend Quad Leaders Summit in Australia next month

ALSO READ: PM Modi launches book at closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News