Some are trying to control Parliament by creating disorder: PM Modi slams Oppn after poll debacle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament on Monday. The Winter Session of Parliament begins and will continue till December 20, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the last phase of 2024 is underway and the country is preparing for 2025. "This Session of Parliament is special in several ways and the most important thing is the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution. Tomorrow, in the Samvidhan Sadan, everyone will celebrate the 75th year of our Constitution," he said.

"It is Winter Session, I hope the atmosphere will also be so. The country is getting ready to welcome 2025. This session is important in many ways. The most important is the 75 years of Constitution, it is an important opportunity. Tomorrow during the session, everyone will celebrate the occasion," says PM Modi.

PM Modi said that some people who have been rejected by the people are constantly trying to control the Parliament through hooliganism by a handful of people.

He went on to add that the people of the country count all their actions and when the time comes, they also punish them. "But the most painful thing is that the new parliamentarians bring new ideas, new energy and they do not belong to any one party but to all parties. Some people usurp their rights and they do not even get the opportunity to speak in the House...But those who have been continuously rejected by the people 80-90 times do not allow discussions to take place in the Parliament. They neither respect the spirit of democracy nor do they understand the importance of people's aspirations. They have no responsibility towards them, they are unable to understand them and the result is that they never live up to the expectations of the people," he said.