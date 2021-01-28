PM Modi holds talks with Abu Dhabi crown prince, discusses cooperation between two nations during pandemic

Image Source : PTI PM Modi holds talks with Abu Dhabi crown prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the region, expressing satisfaction that cooperation between India and the UAE did not halt even during the health crisis.

In a telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed to continue close consultations and cooperation to further strengthen the India-UAE partnership in the post-COVID-19 world.

They discussed the opportunities for further diversifying trade and investment links, in this context.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Had a warm telephone conversation with my friend Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed. Thanked him for his personal attention to the well-being of Indians in UAE. Even the pandemic has not slowed India-UAE cooperation, and we agreed to continue enhancing and diversifying our partnership."

The crown prince is also the deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces.

The two leaders shared their confidence that the COVID-19 crisis would soon be overcome, and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future, the statement said.

Latest India News