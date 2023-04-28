Friday, April 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM transmitters today to boost radio connectivity

PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM transmitters today to boost radio connectivity

Prime Minister has firmly believed in radio's important role in reaching out to the masses. To harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience, Prime Minister started the Mann ki Baat programme, which is now nearing its landmark 100th episode.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2023 7:05 IST
PM Modi, 91 FM transmitters inauguration, radio connectivity, pm modi live updates, pm modi news, pm
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM transmitters today to boost radio connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 91 FM transmitters of 100 Watt today (April 28) which will give a boost to radio connectivity in the country. "The government has been committed to enhancing FM connectivity in the country. The 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and 2 Union Territories," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.

A special focus of this expansion has been on enhancing coverage in Aspirational Districts and in border areas, the release reads.

"The States and UTs covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," PMO stated.

The PMO further added "With this expansion of AIR's FM service, an additional 2 crore people, who did not have access to the medium, will now be covered. It will result in an expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area."

Prime Minister has firmly believed in radio's important role in reaching out to the masses. To harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience, Prime Minister started the Mann ki Baat programme, which is now nearing its landmark 100th episode, the release stated. 

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi hails Cabinet approval to set up 157 govt nursing colleges

ALSO READ: Many said person changes after becoming CM, but when I became CM, I decided I won't change: PM Modi

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News