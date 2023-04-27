PM Modi hails Cabinet approval to set up 157 govt nursing colleges, medical devices policy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM hails Cabinet decisions approving medical devices policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Union Cabinet's decision for approving the National Medical Devices Policy 2023. PM Modi said that it will boost the health sector and further efforts to make India a leader in making as well as exporting medical devices. The cabinet has also approved to set up 157 new nursing colleges in India.

"The cabinet decision approving establishment of 157 new nursing colleges is great news for India's aspiring nursing professionals," Prime Minister said. "The co-location with existing medical colleges also signifies optimum use of resources," he added.

The Union Cabinet, on April 26, approved the establishment of 157 nursing colleges at a cost of Rs 1,570 crore in co-location with the medical colleges set up in the country since 2014.

In another decision, the Union Cabinet has approved National Medical Devices Policy 2023 to promote domestic manufacturing and help the sunrise sector grow from the present USD 11 billion (one billion = 100 crore) to USD 50 billion in the next five years and reduce import dependence.

"This is an important decision taken by the Cabinet, which will boost the health sector and further our efforts to make India a leader in making as well as exporting medical devices," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister, on April 25, inaugurated a medical college in Silvassa town, the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district. NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute is centrally-funded and other allied buildings on the campus which were built at a cost of Rs 203 crore.

(With Inputs from PTI)