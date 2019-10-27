Image Source : IMAGE TWITTED BY @PMMODI PM extends greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day (representational image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to soldiers on Infantry Day, saying infantry personifies diligence and bravery.

Infantry Day is observed on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan supported intruders.

Planes carrying Indian troops took off from the Safdarjung airport here to land at Srinagar.

"On Infantry Day, greetings to our valorous infantrymen. Our infantry personifies diligence and bravery. Every Indian is grateful to our infantry for their outstanding service," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

