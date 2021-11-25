Platform ticket price hike in Mumbai rolled back from Rs 50 to Rs 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A passenger sits inside an air-conditioned local train of the Central Railways at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

The Central Railway has decided to cut the price of platform tickets at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Rs 50 to Rs 10 from Thursday.

The platform ticket price will be reduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway stations. The latest order will come into effect from November 25.

"In light of the easing of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority to revert the platform ticket price from ₹50 to ₹10 at CSMT, DR, LTT, TNA, KYN and PNVL stations with effect from 25 November," the Central Railway notification said.

"In view of the above, all concerned booking staff and supervisors are advised to acknowledge the changes and act accordingly," it added.

Earlier this year, Mumbai division of the Central Railway had increased the price of platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at these stations to discourage overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the Ministry of Railways decided to discontinue Covid-19 special trains and restore the number, fare and categorisation of regular timetabled trains which are presently operating as Mail/Express Special and Holiday Special due to the pandemic.

