'World-class infrastructure, strong law and order': Piyush Goyal commends UP's growth under CM Yogi

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the overall development in the state. Talking exclusively to India TV, Goyal said CM Yogi has transformed UP under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hailing the law and order of the state, Goyal said UP has become a conducive place for doing business. He said UP’s infrastructure is world-class and people in the state aspire to build a better future for their children and families.

UP emerges among India’s top industrial states: ASI 2023–24 report

The latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023–24 said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s industrial policies are accelerating Uttar Pradesh’s rise as a major industrial hub on India’s economic map. According to the report, the state now figures among the country’s top five industrial states across several key indicators, including employment generation, number of factory units, production and Gross Value Added (GVA).

Significant growth in employment generation

The ASI report states that industrial employment in Uttar Pradesh grew by 5.92 per cent in 2023–24. Over the past decade—from 2014–15 to 2023–24—the state created over 5.7 million jobs in the industrial sector. Uttar Pradesh now ranks among the top five states in industrial employment, alongside Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The state’s share of industrial employment at the national level has risen to 8 per cent, highlighting its expanding industrial footprint.

Rapid increase in number of factories

The report highlights a notable surge in the number of factory units in the state. Uttar Pradesh now accounts for 8.51 per cent of all factories in India, placing it fourth in the country after Tamil Nadu (15.43 per cent), Gujarat (12.81 per cent), and Maharashtra (10.20 per cent). Improved industrial infrastructure, a more investment-friendly environment, and the development of new clusters and corridors have helped attract entrepreneurs and industries to the state.

Record growth in production and GVA

In 2023–24, the state’s industrial production grew by 5.80 per cent, while its Gross Value Added (GVA) increased by 11.89 per cent, with Uttar Pradesh contributing 7 per cent to the nation’s total GVA. The state’s performance has been especially strong in sectors such as basic metals, motor vehicles, chemicals, food products, and pharmaceuticals.