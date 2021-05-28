Image Source : AP (FILE) Pfizer's Covid vaccine supply likely from July: Centre

NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul has said that the government is examining Pfizer's request for indemnity and will take a decision in the larger interest of people and on merit.

"Yes we are engaged with Pfizer and they have indicated the availability of a certain amount of vaccine in the coming months, possibly starting in July," he said.

"We are looking at what their expectations are from the government and they are looking at what our expectations are from them. That's the process in which this will move. Because they will have to come to India and apply for licensure in India, that's one path and there are imperatives of cold chain and supply. They have requested indemnity to all the nations, including the country of origin. We are examining this request and will take a decision in the larger interest of people and on merit. This is under discussion and there is no decision as of now," Paul said.

Pfizer, which is ready to offer 5 crore doses to India between July and October this year and has sought certain relaxations including indemnification. The company has held a series of interactions with the government.

Seeking a fast-track approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, the US major has told Indian authorities that its jab has shown "high effectiveness" against the SARS-CoV-2 variant prevalent in India and on people of Indian ethnicity or nationality. Besides, it is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees.

READ MORE: Pfizer vaccine highly effective against variants prevalent in India, suitable for those above 12

READ MORE: Half of all US adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Joe Biden

Latest India News