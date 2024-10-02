Pawan Kalyan, daughter granted permission to visit Tirupati temple to 'propitiate Lord Venkateswara'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and his daughter Palina Anjani Konidela

Palina Anjani Konidela on Tuesday got permission to visit Tirumala for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The deputy chief minister embarked on a three-day visit to Tirumala as part of his 11-day penance to propitiate Lord Venkateswara over the alleged adulteration of Tirupati 'laddus'.

Kalyan signed the declaration papers brought by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam employees. Since Palina Anjani is a minor, the deputy CM also signed the documents on her behalf.

Earlier, the actor-turned-politician on Tuesday embarked on a three-day visit to Tirumala. “This is not just about one prasad issue (laddu adulteration). Maybe it came out. Maybe this was a triggering point to initiate this. Prayaschitta Deeksha (penance) is (the) commitment to take forward Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism) protection. (It) is very essential.

That is the order of the day,” Kalyan told reporters while leaving for Tirumala. Highlighting that alleged desecrations should be addressed at a different level, the Janasena founder said his penance has entered the 10th day and after renouncing it tomorrow, a declaration would be released.

Calling for a permanent addressing mechanism for these issues, Kalyan said they are going to unveil a roadmap for it on Wednesday. Kalyan will return from Tirumala on Thursday evening to Vijayawada.

