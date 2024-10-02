PM Modi participates in cleanliness drive at Delhi school on Gandhi Jayanti

Follow us on Image Source : X Swachh Bharat Mission, one of the first programmes announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he took office in 2014, completes 10 years on October 2.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nav Yug School in the Punditara Park area of Delhi to participate in a cleanliness drive as part of the nationwide Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. During this event, he engaged in interactive discussions with the students, emphasising the importance of cleanliness and hygiene.

While addressing the students, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is not just a campaign, but a vital part of our daily lives. He encouraged the children to take ownership of their surroundings and contribute to the cleanliness of their environment, stating, "Cleanliness is a reflection of our values and respect for our surroundings."

In addition to the cleanliness initiative, the Prime Minister provided detailed information about the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme aimed at promoting savings for the education and welfare of girl children. He encouraged the students to save for their future and explained the benefits of this initiative, reinforcing the message of empowering young girls.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi participated in a yoga session with the students, sharing his insights on the physical and mental health benefits of yoga. He stressed the importance of incorporating yoga into daily routines for a balanced lifestyle.

Taking to X PM Modi wrote, "Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission. #10YearsOfSwachhBharat"

The event was marked by enthusiastic participation from both students and teachers, who shared their thoughts and experiences with the Prime Minister. Modi's presence and engagement served to inspire the students and reiterate the values of cleanliness, education, and health, aligning perfectly with the spirit of Gandhi Jayanti.