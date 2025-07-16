Patna to Delhi in just 10 hours: New Amrit Bharat Express train to operate from July 20 | Check route, fare The new Amrit Bharat Express train will not only reduce the travel time but also make the journey comfortable and convenient.

New Delhi:

In a big gift to the people of Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Amrit Bharat Express train between Patna and New Delhi during his visit to the state on July 18. Seen as a major boost to rail connectivity, the new train will begin regular service from July 20.

The Amrit Bharat Express promises a faster and more comfortable travel experience, running at a top speed of 130 km per hour and covering the nearly 1000-kilometre journey between Patna and Delhi in just 10 hours. Passengers will also enjoy upgraded onboard facilities, making the journey more convenient and pleasant.

Train will have 22 sleeper and general class coaches

The new Amrit Bharat Express train will not only save passengers valuable time but also ensure a more comfortable and convenient travel experience.

Launched with the common people in mind, this special train running between New Delhi and Patna is designed to meet the needs of the general public. The train will have 22 coaches, only sleeper and general class. arrangements for both sitting and sleeping. There is no AC coaches in the train, so ticket prices will be cheaper and within reach of common people. The train is painted in orange and grey and looks quite modern.

The Amrit Bharat Express will benefit not just the people of Bihar but also those in Uttar Pradesh, as it will halt at several key cities and districts across the state. This new rail service is expected to significantly improve connectivity while offering a reliable and economical travel option for thousands of passengers.

Even though this train doesn't have any AC coaches, it still comes with modern facilities to make travel more comfortable for passengers. It's designed to offer a fast, affordable, and convenient journey for the common people.

Fare and route of Patna-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express

According to media reports, the new Amrit Bharat Express train running between New Delhi and Patna is expected to stop at 12 stations, including important places like Ara, Buxar, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Etawah, before reaching New Delhi.

As per reports, the sleeper class fare for the Amrit Bharat Express train between Patna and New Delhi may be around Rs 1065. This fare is slightly higher than that of regular sleeper trains, likely due to the faster travel time and improved onboard facilities offered in this new service. However, it's important to note that the Indian Railways has not officially announced the complete route, timing, or fare of this train yet.

