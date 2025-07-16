Good news for movie lovers: Karnataka caps cinema ticket at Rs 200 in theatres and multiplexes Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech this year, had announced the government's plan to cap movie ticket prices.

In a major move to make cinema more affordable for the public, the Karnataka government has issued a notification capping movie ticket prices at Rs 200. The price cap will be applicable to all cinema halls, multiplexes, and films, regardless of language, throughout the state. Additionally, this capped ticket price will be inclusive of entertainment tax.

The draft notification issued by the Home Department under the Karnataka Cinema (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, was released on July 15 and is open for public feedback for 15 days from the date of publication. The department said that the suggestions and objections can be submitted to the Additional Chief Secretary, Vidhana Soudha, Home Department.

As per the notification, the following proviso has been inserted at the end of Rule 55 (6) in the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Act, 2014: "Provided that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state including multiplexes for all language films shall not exceed Rs 200 (Rupees two hundred only) inclusive of entertainment tax."

Move aimed at curbing exorbitant ticket prices

Discussions on controlling ticket prices have been going on for several years, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had reiterated this commitment in the 2025-26 Budget and clearly stated the Rs 200 limit. The move is aimed at curbing exorbitant ticket prices, especially in urban multiplexes, and ensuring equal access to cinema for all sections of society.

This is not the first time the Congress-led government has taken a dig at ticket prices. In the 2017-18 budget, the previous government had also proposed uniform ticket rates, and a government order was issued on May 11, 2018. However, it was withdrawn following a court stay.

Additionally, in this year's budget, the Chief Minister announced plans to develop a multiplex movie theatre complex on a 2.5-acre plot owned by the Karnataka Film Academy in Nandini Layout, Bengaluru, through the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The state has also announced the launch of an official OTT platform to promote Kannada cinema.

