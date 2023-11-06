Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs adopts three reports on bills replacing criminal laws

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PICS Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs steps up moves to replace criminal laws

The Centre stepped up initiatives to replace criminal laws. According to the sources, a parliamentary committee on home affairs on Monday adopted three reports on bills to replace the existing criminal laws. However, some opposition members submitted their dissent notes on the development.

BJP leader Brij Lal chaired the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs on Monday. The development came nearly 10 days after members had sought additional time to study the draft reports circulated late last month.

Some opposition members had already submitted their dissent notes to the reports on the three bills to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, respectively, the Parliamentary sources said.

Some more opposition members were expected to submit dissent notes in the next two days as per rules, sources added.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News