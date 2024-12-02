Parliament Winter Session LIVE UPDATES: EAM Jaishankar to brief Lok Sabha on progress in relations with China

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2024

Parliament Winter Session 2024: Both the houses of the Parliament will resume today after four consecutive days of suspension of business and adjournment. The opposition MPs demanded discussion on various issues by sidelining the day business, stressing that the issues raised by them carried significance for the nation. This led to suspension of business. On the last meeting on November 29, the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 17 adjournment notices, leading to uproar and slogan-shouting by opposition MPs. Dhankhar expressed concern over the use of Rule 267 as a tool for disruption and adjourned the session until December 2. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, the session was adjourned until noon after protests by opposition members, including those from Congress and Samajwadi Party, who demanded discussions on the issues.

Follow LIVE blog for latest updates on House proceedings