  Parliament Winter Session LIVE UPDATES: EAM Jaishankar to brief Lok Sabha on progress in relations with China
Parliament Winter Session LIVE UPDATES: EAM Jaishankar to brief Lok Sabha on progress in relations with China

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Since the start of the session, both the houses of the Parliament have seen disruptions leading to adjournment. In the last four consecutive days the proceedings were suspended. Monday marks the first day of the Parliament.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Dec 02, 2024 8:50 IST, Updated : Dec 02, 2024 9:21 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2024

Parliament Winter Session 2024: Both the houses of the Parliament will resume today after four consecutive days of suspension of business and adjournment. The opposition MPs demanded discussion on various issues by sidelining the day business, stressing that the issues raised by them carried significance for the nation. This led to suspension of business. On the last meeting on November 29, the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 17 adjournment notices, leading to uproar and slogan-shouting by opposition MPs. Dhankhar expressed concern over the use of Rule 267 as a tool for disruption and adjourned the session until December 2. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, the session was adjourned until noon after protests by opposition members, including those from Congress and Samajwadi Party, who demanded discussions on the issues.

Follow LIVE blog for latest updates on House proceedings

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session

  • Dec 02, 2024 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 and demanded a discussion on "deteriorating" law & order in Delhi.

  • Dec 02, 2024 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Congress MP Dr Amar Singh gives Calling Attention notice in Rajya Sabha

    Congress MP Dr Amar Singh has given Calling Attention notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of paddy procurement in Punjab.

     

  • Dec 02, 2024 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the lower house of Parliament. As per the schedule issued by the secretariat, Sitharaman is expected to move the Bill further to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, be taken into consideration and passing tomorrow in Lok Sabha.

  • Dec 02, 2024 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    DMK MP T Siva gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the situation in Manipur

    DMK MP T Siva has given Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the situation in Manipur. The situation in Manipur further escalated after bodies of six individuals including women and children were found over a week ago. The violence started after the incident that saw attacks on houses of MLAs, ministers and even CM N Biren Singh.

  • Dec 02, 2024 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Raghav Chadha files Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha has filed Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of 3 ISKCON priests including Chinmoy Krishna Das. Notably, since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, the atrocities against Hindus have increased in Bangladesh. Chimoy Krishna Das was arrested for allegedly disrespecting Bangladeshi flag.  

  • Dec 02, 2024 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Adani issue. In earlier meetings of the Winter Session, the issue has proved to be a hurdle in house business proceedings. 

