Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Nation has right to know nexus between Congress, Soros, says Nishikant Dubey

Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live Updates: The Parliament, on the 11th day of the Winter Session, will see discussions on the Railway Amendment Bill. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move the Disaster Management Bill. Apart from that, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha on November 3 will also be moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha. Parliament may also see heated exchanges over alleged Congress connection to George Soros which became a reason for adjournment of Lok Sabha on Friday. Besides a wad of currency notes was found during anti-sabotage check on the seat of Congress MP Abhishek Manu Sighvi in Rajya Sabha which became a matter of chaos.

