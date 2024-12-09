Monday, December 09, 2024
     
  Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Nation has right to know nexus between Congress, Soros, says Nishikant Dubey
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Nation has right to know nexus between Congress, Soros, says Nishikant Dubey

Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live Updates: Both Houses of the Parliament are to resume today after adjournment on Friday. Lok Sabha was adjourned after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, 'Congress ka hath, Soros ke sath'.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Dec 09, 2024 10:46 IST, Updated : Dec 09, 2024 12:16 IST
Parliament Winter Session
Parliament Winter Session Day 11

Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live Updates: The Parliament, on the 11th day of the Winter Session, will see discussions on the Railway Amendment Bill. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move the Disaster Management Bill. Apart from that, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha on November 3 will also be moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha. Parliament may also see heated exchanges over alleged Congress connection to George Soros which became a reason for adjournment of Lok Sabha on Friday. Besides a wad of currency notes was found during anti-sabotage check on the seat of Congress MP Abhishek Manu Sighvi in Rajya Sabha which became a matter of chaos.

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session

  • Dec 09, 2024 12:16 PM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:00 pm

    Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protest by opposition MPs over Soros issue.The proceedings will resume at 2:00 pm.

  • Dec 09, 2024 12:16 PM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    BJP demands discussion on Soros issue in Rajya Sabha

    BJP MPs in Rajya Sabha have demanded a discussion on George Soros matter in the house. Following this, the chaos erupted as opposition started protesting. On Friday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Congress  for allegedly working with Soros who 'supports Khalistan and wants to break India.'  

  • Dec 09, 2024 12:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    BJP MP Shantanu reacts to Foreign Secretary's scheduled visit to Bangladesh

    BJP MP Shantanu Thakur said, "We can't say what will happen there but our Foreign Secretary who is visiting Bangladesh will find a solution to maintain good relations with the country. I think there will be a solution soon. The Bangladesh govt should give protection to Hindus..."

  • Dec 09, 2024 12:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Nishikant Dubey says nation has right to know the relation between Congress and Soros

    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that the nation has the right to know the relationship between George Soros and the Congress party as Soros tries to break India and supports Khalistan.

  • Dec 09, 2024 12:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Lok Sabha adjourned

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:00 pm. It was earlier adjourned till 12:00 pm after protest by opposition.

  • Dec 09, 2024 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12:00

    After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha also adjourned till 12:00 pm.

  • Dec 09, 2024 11:43 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    'No one should paralyse the House': Chairman Dhankhar

  • Dec 09, 2024 11:40 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    SP, TMC, AAP, NCP Sharad Pawar shun INDIA bloc protest

    The Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and NCP (Sharad Pawar) did not participate in the protest held by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc today.

  • Dec 09, 2024 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

    Lok Sabha adjourned after chaos by opposition MPs. The house has been adjourned till 12:00 pm. 

  • Dec 09, 2024 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Key bills to be discussed in both houses

    • The Lok Sabha will continue discussions on the Railway (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
    • Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama to move the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha.

     

  • Dec 09, 2024 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Congress MP Manickram Tagore gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha. "The Modi Government cleared Ajit Pawar's name, while the ED gave a clean chit to Chandrababu Naidu...This House expresses concern over the clean chin given to Ajit Pawar and Chandrababu Naidu and demands a detailed explanation from the government," reads the notice.

