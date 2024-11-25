Parliament Winter Session 2024: Waqf among 16 bills on Centre's plan as proceeding to commence today

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE Updates: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin today in which various bills, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, will be discussed. The session is scheduled to run till December 20. As per the information, the government has listed 16 bills for consideration in the session. There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate "Constitution Day" as per a statement. Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc parties are likely to hold a meeting in Parliament House to decide the strategy of opposition.