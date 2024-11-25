Monday, November 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Waqf among 16 bills on Centre's plan as proceeding to commence today
Live now

Parliament Winter Session 2024: Waqf among 16 bills on Centre's plan as proceeding to commence today

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: The government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, for consideration in the session.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2024 9:01 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE Updates.
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE Updates.

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE Updates: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin today in which various bills, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, will be discussed. The session is scheduled to run till December 20. As per the information, the government has listed 16 bills for consideration in the session. There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate "Constitution Day" as per a statement. Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc parties are likely to hold a meeting in Parliament House to decide the strategy of opposition. 

Follow the blog for the latest updates.

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 25, 2024 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress to raise Manipur, Adani issues in Winter Session

    During the Winter Session of Parliament, Congress is expected to prioritise discussions on the Manipur crisis and alleged bribery charges against the Adani Group. These issues are likely to feature prominently in the opposition's strategy as they aim to hold the government accountable on key matters of public and political interest.

  • Nov 25, 2024 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    INDIA bloc leaders to strategise for Winter Session

    Ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc parties will hold a meeting in Parliament House to decide the strategy of the opposition. The meeting will be held at 10 am on November 25. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to decide the strategy of the Opposition for the Parliamentary Session.

  • Nov 25, 2024 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Parliament Winter Session: 16 bills, including waqf, on agenda

    As many as 16 bills, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, are listed to be presented during the current winter session of parliament. Other bills that are listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill. The Boilers Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, are also included in the list.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X