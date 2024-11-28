Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi to take oath as Lok Sabha MP

The parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set for an extension till the last day of the next Budget Session following a stormy meet of the panel marked by a brief walkout from its opposition members before a unanimous decision was taken to seek more time to finalise its report. The opposition members of the committee staged a walkout and slammed Pal, who is the joint parliamentary committee chairperson, for asserting that the panel's draft report was ready. Temperatures cooled down after Pal and the BJP members of the committee reached out to them, indicating their willingness to press for an extension of the committee's deadline of November 29 to submit its report to Lok Sabha.