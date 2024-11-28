Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi to take oath as Lok Sabha MP

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will take oath as Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Notably, Priyanka Gandhi will become the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament. Congress' Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a by-election with 5,86,788 votes. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, necessitating the bypoll. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest among Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.