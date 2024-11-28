Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi to take oath as Lok Sabha MP
Live now

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi to take oath as Lok Sabha MP

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments over Adani issue and other matters for the third working day of the winter session, with the two Houses of Parliament not transacting any substantial business.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Nov 28, 2024 7:09 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 9:41 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2024, Parliament Winter Session, Winter Session 2024, Parliament Winter Se
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2024.

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will take oath as Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Notably, Priyanka Gandhi will become the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament. Congress' Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a by-election with 5,86,788 votes. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, necessitating the bypoll. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest among Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2024-Day 4

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 28, 2024 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business notice in RS on Adani issue

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh gave Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on the Adani issue.
     
     
     
  • Nov 28, 2024 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Randeep Singh Surjewala gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Adani issue

    Congress MP Randeep Surjewala gave Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the Adani issue.

  • Nov 28, 2024 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Waqf parliamentary panel set for extension to consult more stakeholders

    The parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set for an extension till the last day of the next Budget Session following a stormy meet of the panel marked by a brief walkout from its opposition members before a unanimous decision was taken to seek more time to finalise its report. The opposition members of the committee staged a walkout and slammed Pal, who is the joint parliamentary committee chairperson, for asserting that the panel's draft report was ready. Temperatures cooled down after Pal and the BJP members of the committee reached out to them, indicating their willingness to press for an extension of the committee's deadline of November 29 to submit its report to Lok Sabha. 

  • Nov 28, 2024 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, Ravindra Chavan to take oath as MP in Lok Sabha today

    Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will take oath as Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Notably, Priyanka Gandhi will become the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.Congress' Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a by-election with 5,86,788 votes. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, necessitating the bypoll.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest among Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

     

  • Nov 28, 2024 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Opposition members pressed for discussion on Gautam Adani issue

    Opposition members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha pressed for a discussion on the Adani issue, Sambhal violence and Manipur situation. Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon and then for the day. Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till 11.30 am and later for the day. Opposition MPs gave notices for adjournment motion notices over their issues. Adani Group has refuted the alleged bribery allegations made in the United States. Adani Green Energy Ltd said in a statement that media articles which state "that certain of our directors namely Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vineet Jaain have been charged with violation(s) of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment. Such statements are incorrect."

  • Nov 28, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Opposition protests rock Parliament on third day of winter session

    Parliament failed to transact any significant business on the third day of the winter session as protests by opposition members who were pressing for discussions on allegations of irregularities against the Adani Group, Sambhal violence and other issues rocked both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The two Houses were adjourned once in the morning and later for the day amid continuing uproar by opposition members. 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement