Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
  4. Parliament winter session 2024 LIVE: Congress MPs to discuss strategy against Shah's remark on Ambedkar today
In the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the Congress party has intensified its demand for a discussion on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks concerning Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an adjournment motion notice to address the issue.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Dec 18, 2024 9:32 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 10:28 IST
Parliament winter session 2024 LIVE

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: In the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the Congress party has intensified its demand for a discussion on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks concerning Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Manickam Tagore, a Congress MP in the Lok Sabha, has submitted an adjournment motion notice to address the issue. The party has labeled Shah’s comments as “insulting” and is pressing for an apology. 

In the Rajya Sabha, the day’s agenda includes deliberations on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which proposes significant changes aimed at improving the banking sector. Additionally, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is slated for discussion. This bill seeks to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to enhance the country’s disaster preparedness and response mechanisms. 

The Congress party’s call for a debate on Shah’s statements has added to the session’s intensity, with leaders like Rahul Gandhi criticising the remarks. Gandhi stated, “Believers of Manusmriti will have a problem with Ambedkar,” underscoring the party’s stance. 

As the session progresses, these discussions are expected to be pivotal, reflecting the current political climate and legislative priorities.

 

 

Live updates :Parliament winter session 2024 LIVE

  • Dec 18, 2024 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    One Nation One Election Bill cannot come to Parliament without going to JPC: SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav

    Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has cast doubts on the passage of the One Nation One Election Bill, citing the requirement of a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. Yadav emphasised that the bill cannot be introduced in Parliament without being referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

     

     

  • Dec 18, 2024 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Congress MPs to discuss strategy against Amit Shah's remark on Ambedkar today

    A crucial meeting of Congress MPs will be held today at 10:30 am at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office to discuss their strategy for the Floor of the House. The meeting comes in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remark on Dr. BR Ambedkar, which has sparked outrage among the Congress party.

    During the meeting, Congress MPs are expected to discuss ways to raise the issue in Parliament and demand an apology from Shah. The party has already condemned Shah's remark, with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh calling it "disgusting" and demanding an apology.

  • Dec 18, 2024 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Congress MP seeks discussion on MGNREGA wage disparities

    Congress MP Vijay Vasanth has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the pressing issue of disparities in MGNREGA wages. This move aimed to bring attention to the significant differences in wages paid to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) across various states.

     

