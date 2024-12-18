Parliament winter session 2024 LIVE: Congress MPs to discuss strategy against Shah's remark on Ambedkar today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament winter session 2024 LIVE

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: In the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the Congress party has intensified its demand for a discussion on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks concerning Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Manickam Tagore, a Congress MP in the Lok Sabha, has submitted an adjournment motion notice to address the issue. The party has labeled Shah’s comments as “insulting” and is pressing for an apology.

In the Rajya Sabha, the day’s agenda includes deliberations on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which proposes significant changes aimed at improving the banking sector. Additionally, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is slated for discussion. This bill seeks to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to enhance the country’s disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

The Congress party’s call for a debate on Shah’s statements has added to the session’s intensity, with leaders like Rahul Gandhi criticising the remarks. Gandhi stated, “Believers of Manusmriti will have a problem with Ambedkar,” underscoring the party’s stance.

As the session progresses, these discussions are expected to be pivotal, reflecting the current political climate and legislative priorities.