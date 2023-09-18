'He sees only 2G, One G and Son G': Dramatic argument between Kharge, Goyal over G20 Summit

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Dramatic argument between Kharge, Goyal over G20

Parliament Special Session: The first day of the special session of the Parliament took a dramatic turn after the opposition launched a blistering attack on the ruling BJP over the G20 Summit. Stepping up an attack on PM Modi and his party, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during his 65-minute-long address referred G20 Summit as the "G2 Summit". He later asserted that "lotus" covered the zero in the G20 Summit.

Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing the first day of the special session of the Parliament said "We are busy talking about G-2 but not discussing other issues like inflation and unemployment."

Dhankar corrected Kharge

To which, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, corrected him and said it was "G20 Summit" and not "G2 Summit".

In reply, Kharge said that, "Lotus covered the zero." (Lotus is the election symbol of BJP)

BJP hits back at Kharge

Shortly after this, Union Minister Piyush Goyal trained guns on Kharge and countered him by saying, "he only remembers 2G, One G and Son G."

The five-day special session of the Parliament began at 11 am on Monday. The session is being be held in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the new building on Tuesday, the second day of the special session.

Earlier in the day, while, addressing media persons outside Parliament, PM Modi said that all decisions of the time to make India a developed country by 2047 will be taken in the new Parliament building.

