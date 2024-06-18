NDA leaders to meet at Rajnath Singh's residence to discuss Speaker, Deputy Speaker candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Amid suspense over the names to be selected for the prestigious positions of the 18th Lok Sabha Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders are set to hold a significant meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (June 18) at Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's residence.



The meeting, which comes mere days ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha tenure, is reportedly being convened to bring consensus among the NDA partners over the post of Lok Sabha speaker, which the BJP is reportedly expected to retain. While the Deputy Speaker post will be allotted to NDA partners, According to available information, today's meeting, which is set to be attended by top NDA leaders including JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Chirag Paswan, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and Lallan Singh, is likely to deliberate upon the speaker's post, which is being eyed by many.



While the JD (U) has already announced their decision to back the BJP with their take, the TDP has rooted for an NDA candidate. Further, it is pertinent to note that discussion over ensuring better floor coordination among the NDA partners in the upcoming parliament session is also likely to be held.

Elections for the post of speaker are to be held on June 26.

The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled to take place on June 26, two days after the first Parliament session after the Lok Sabha elections is set to begin. The notices for motions supporting candidates can be submitted by members by 12 noon a day prior, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

At any time before noon on the day preceding the date fixed for the election, any member can give notice in writing to the secretary general of a motion supporting another member for the office of the speaker, a Lok Sabha bulletin noted.

Further, while the first two days will be devoted to the oath-taking of newly-elected members, June 26 has been fixed for the election of the speaker.

(With inputs from Avinash Tiwari)

READ MORE | Rajnath Singh begins second term as Defence Minister, emphasises self-reliance, modernization

READ MORE | Rajnath Singh Oath Taking: Rajnath Singh took oath in Modi 3.0