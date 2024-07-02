Tuesday, July 02, 2024
     
  4. Parliament Session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today after Rahul Gandhi's Hinduism remark triggers row
Parliament Session 2024: Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha triggered an uproar with his remark targeting the BJP, saying those who call themselves Hindus 'only talk about violence, hatred and lies'.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2024 6:54 IST
Parliament Session 2024, Lok Sabha
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Session 2024

Parliament Session 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak in the  Lok Sabha today (June 2), a day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the lower House of Parliament triggered an uproar over his remarks on Hinduism. PM Modi will issue his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.  The atmosphere was charged in Rajya Sabha also with BJP members repeatedly objecting to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "divisive" speeches in the Lok Sabha campaign.

 

 

  • Jul 02, 2024 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDA parliamentary party meeting today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting at 9:30 am today. 

  • Jul 02, 2024 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to address Lok Sabha today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address today, a day after Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's fiery attack on the government. 

