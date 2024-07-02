Parliament Session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today after Rahul Gandhi's Hinduism remark triggers row

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Session 2024

Parliament Session 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak in the Lok Sabha today (June 2), a day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the lower House of Parliament triggered an uproar over his remarks on Hinduism. PM Modi will issue his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha. The atmosphere was charged in Rajya Sabha also with BJP members repeatedly objecting to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "divisive" speeches in the Lok Sabha campaign.