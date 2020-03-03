Image Source : ANI Security scare at Parliament gate after MP's car touches boom barrier

BJP Member of Parliament Vinod Kumar Sonkar’s car accidentally touched the boom barrier placed at the entrance of the Parliament on Tuesday after which the security at the premises went on high alert. The incident was reported from Gate number 1 of the Parliament. Spikes placed at the gate were activated soon after the incident and the security personnel stationed at the Parliament immediately took a position to thwart any hostile challenge.

Meanwhile, the car suffered damage in the accident. Sonkar's car was later towed away.

The second half of Parliament's budget session had resumed on Monday.

A similar incident was reported in February last year when Congress Lok Sabha MP from Manipur Dr Thokchom Meinya’s car rammed a barricade at Parliament premises. The car got stuck on the security spikes and set off the security siren. The MP was not in the car when the incident took place.

