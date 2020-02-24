Coronavirus-hit China postpones annual Parliament session

Monday, February 24, 2020
     
China on Monday decided to postpone the annual session of Parliament due to coronavirus, state media reported as the country is combatting the deadly virus which has killed more than 2,500 people.  

New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2020 14:25 IST
China on Monday decided to postpone the annual session of Parliament due to coronavirus, state media reported as the country is combatting the deadly virus which has killed more than 2,500 people.
 
The country's top legislature, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), met here and approved a draft decision on postponing the NPC's annual session due to coronavirus.
 
The third annual session of the 13th NPC, one of China's biggest political events, was originally planned to open on March 5 in Beijing, official media reported. 

