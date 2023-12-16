Parliament security breach probe LIVE updates: Mastermind Lalit reveals details of nefarious plan

Saturday, December 16, 2023
     
As the Delhi Police investigation into the Parliament security breach incident intensifies, mastermind of the conspiracy plot Lalit Jha has revealed his nefarious plans to the police during his interrogation. Jha and co-accused wanted to create anarchy in the country, the police said.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2023 7:50 IST
Parliament Security Breach, Parliament Winter Session, Lok Sabha security breach, Delhi Police
Image Source : PTI Security personnel at the Parliament House complex

The Delhi Police has intensified its investigation into the Parliament security breach incident which took place on December 13, the day which marks the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament. The police got the remand of mastermind of the incident Lalit Jha and is interrogating him. He has revealed details of his plan to the police, which also includes 'Plan A and Plan B', sources said. The police told the court that Jha and the co-accused, five in total who have been arrested so far, wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they could compel the government to meet their demands. The police told the court that he was also required to be interrogated to ascertain whether the accused had association with any enemy country or terrorist organisation. "After the incident, he fled to Rajasthan where he stayed for two days and returned to Delhi," the police said. The officer said the biggest challenge in the case is the fact that the police do not have the mobile phones of the accused that could help them trace the origin of the conspiracy and ascertain the involvement of more people. The police are likely to take the accused to the Parliament and recreate the scene today or tomorrow, to ascertain how they managed to go past the tight security.

 

 

Live updates :Parliament security breach probe

  • Dec 16, 2023 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Parliament security breach 'mastermind' Lalit Jha wanted to create anarchy, compel govt to meet their demands: Delhi Police

    The alleged 'mastermind' behind the Parliament security breach, Lalit Jha wanted to create anarchy in the country and compel the government to meet their demands, Delhi Police told the court. He was arrested on Thursday and was sent to seven-day custody. On Wednesday, two people who were present in the visitors' gallery in the Lok Sabha jumped into the chamber and created a ruckus when Members of Parliament were having discussions during the zero hour. The accused raised slogans and sprayed yellow-coloured gas from canisters before being overpowered by MPs. At the same, two other people were raising slogans outside the Parliament and spraying the same yellow-coloured gas. Lalit Jha was among the five people involved in the security breach and was filming the entire incident outside the Parliament. Though he was able to escape on Wednesday but was arrested the next day.

