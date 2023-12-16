Parliament security breach probe LIVE updates: Mastermind Lalit reveals details of nefarious plan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel at the Parliament House complex

The Delhi Police has intensified its investigation into the Parliament security breach incident which took place on December 13, the day which marks the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament. The police got the remand of mastermind of the incident Lalit Jha and is interrogating him. He has revealed details of his plan to the police, which also includes 'Plan A and Plan B', sources said. The police told the court that Jha and the co-accused, five in total who have been arrested so far, wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they could compel the government to meet their demands. The police told the court that he was also required to be interrogated to ascertain whether the accused had association with any enemy country or terrorist organisation. "After the incident, he fled to Rajasthan where he stayed for two days and returned to Delhi," the police said. The officer said the biggest challenge in the case is the fact that the police do not have the mobile phones of the accused that could help them trace the origin of the conspiracy and ascertain the involvement of more people. The police are likely to take the accused to the Parliament and recreate the scene today or tomorrow, to ascertain how they managed to go past the tight security.

Latest India News