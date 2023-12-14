Parliament security breach: Four accused sent to police custody for 7 days

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Police produced four accused before Patiala House court.

Parliament security breach: A day after a major security breach in Parliament, the Patiala House court sent four accused to police remand for seven days on Thursday. This comes after they were produced before the court by the Delhi Police.

Those who have been sent to custody are - Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Azad and Anmol Shinde.

Speaking to the media, Atul Shrivastava, a lawyer for Delhi Police, said that a remand of 15 days was requested from the court. "We had requested for 15 days police custody remand which had been considered by the court and the court had been kind enough to grant seven days police custody remand...," he added.

