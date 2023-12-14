Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Parliament security breach: Four accused sent to police custody for 7 days

Parliament security breach: Four accused sent to police custody for 7 days

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 18:47 IST
parliament security breach, Patiala House court
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Police produced four accused before Patiala House court.

Parliament security breach: A day after a major security breach in Parliament, the Patiala House court sent four accused to police remand for seven days on Thursday. This comes after they were produced before the court by the Delhi Police.

Those who have been sent to custody are - Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Azad and Anmol Shinde. 

Speaking to the media, Atul Shrivastava, a lawyer for Delhi Police, said that a remand of 15 days was requested from the court. "We had requested for 15 days police custody remand which had been considered by the court and the court had been kind enough to grant seven days police custody remand...," he added.  

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News