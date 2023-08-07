Parliament Monsoon Session: BJP alleges Chinese funding in News Click to prepare atmosphere against India

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SANSAD TV BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

The BJP on Monday (August 7), cited The New York Times report and alleged that News Click received Chinese funding to promote the country’s political agenda across the world.

The issue was raised by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in Lok Sabha in the presence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who entered the Parliament after months. His membership of the House was restored earlier today after the stay in his conviction by the Supreme Court.

The BJP MP alleged that Congress received money from the Chinese “whenever India faced trouble” between 2004 and 2014.

“NYT has said that Rs 38 crore has been paid to News Click. NYT has mentioned about the ED raids on News Click. How the money was given to nalaxites and how the Chinese money was given to some people to prepare an atmosphere against India. Whenever India faced trouble between 2004 and 2014, the Chinese government gave money to Congress, whose FCRA license was cancelled by the Government of India,” Dubey said in Lok Sabha.

He further alleged that Congress wants to “destroy” the country in cahoots with the Chinese.

“In 2008, when the Olympics was held, Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi were called. In 2017, when there was the Doklam issue, he (pointing to Rahul Gandhi) was meeting the Chinese and having conversation with them. They want to propagate Nehru’s policy of ‘Hindi-Chini bhai bhai’. Congress wants to destroy the country in cahoots with the Chinese,” he alleged.

Dubey urged the government to probe all Chinese funding.

Anurag Thakur slams Congress

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared the excerpts of the NYT report and said that India had flagged the issue in 2021 and initiated the inquiry against News Click, but Congress "defended" it.

"Much before NYT, India has long been telling the world that NewsClick is a dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda. Supported by like-minded forces, Neville has been furthering a dubious anti-India agenda. Way back in the year 2021, when India’s law enforcement agencies initiated an inquiry against NewsClick based on strong evidence of money laundering, the Congress and the entire Left-Liberal ecosystem came to defend it," he tweeted.

He alleged that it was "natural" for the Congress to defend Neville Roy Singham, who is closely linked to News Click, as "national interest never matters to its leadership".

"It is natural for the Congress to defend Neville and NewsClick because national interest never matters to its leadership. Isn't it the same Congress Party that signed an MoU with the CPC in the year 2008 to promote Chinese interest in India and allegedly accepted donations for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) from the Chinese embassy?" Thakur asked.

