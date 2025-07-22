Live Parliament Monsoon Session: Houses likely to witness ruckus as Opposition demands discussion on Bihar SIR The second day of the 2025 Parliament Monsoon Session will focus on the opposition's demand for discussions on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with protests planned at Makar Dwar.

New Delhi:

The second day of the 2025 Parliament Monsoon Session will begin at 11 am, following a day of disruptions on Day 1, where the opposition raised demands for a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, leading to adjournments in both Houses. Despite the protests, the Rajya Sabha successfully passed the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, aimed at modernizing shipping documentation laws, a bill already passed in the Lok Sabha earlier this year. INDIA bloc leaders are expected to raise the issue of Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Tuesday, with a protest planned at the Makar Dwar of Parliament at 10 AM. In a significant development, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President citing health reasons after addressing the Rajya Sabha on the impeachment of High Court Judge Yashwant Sinha on the first day of the session. The session, running from July 21 to August 21, will include 21 sittings over 32 days, with a break from August 12 to August 17 for Independence Day celebrations, resuming on August 18.