Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Parliament Monsoon Session: Houses likely to witness ruckus as Opposition demands discussion on Bihar SIR

  Live Parliament Monsoon Session: Houses likely to witness ruckus as Opposition demands discussion on Bihar SIR

The second day of the 2025 Parliament Monsoon Session will focus on the opposition's demand for discussions on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with protests planned at Makar Dwar.

Parliament Winter session
Parliament Winter session Image Source : ANI
Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The second day of the 2025 Parliament Monsoon Session will begin at 11 am, following a day of disruptions on Day 1, where the opposition raised demands for a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, leading to adjournments in both Houses. Despite the protests, the Rajya Sabha successfully passed the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, aimed at modernizing shipping documentation laws, a bill already passed in the Lok Sabha earlier this year. INDIA bloc leaders are expected to raise the issue of Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Tuesday, with a protest planned at the Makar Dwar of Parliament at 10 AM. In a significant development, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President citing health reasons after addressing the Rajya Sabha on the impeachment of High Court Judge Yashwant Sinha on the first day of the session. The session, running from July 21 to August 21, will include 21 sittings over 32 days, with a break from August 12 to August 17 for Independence Day celebrations, resuming on August 18.

 

 

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:48 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Congress MPs submit adjournment motions on Odisha student’s tragic death

    Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka submit Adjournment Motions in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar and the tragic self-immolation incident in Balasore, Odisha.

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Congress Rajya Sabha MPs submit suspension of business notice to siscuss SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar

    Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Neeraj Dangi, and Ranjeet Ranjan have submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha. The notice aims to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of the Electoral Rolls in Bihar.

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet at 10 AM today to discuss strategy

    The INDIA bloc will meet its floor leaders in Parliament today at 10 am to discuss strategies for the upcoming session. On Monday, both houses were adjourned until 11 am due to disruptions and opposition demands to speak.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Dilip Ghosh defends Operation Sindoor, promises clarity in Monsoon Session of Parliament

    BJP leader Dilip Ghosh defends Operation Sindoor, promising clarity in Parliament, while criticising West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly favouring Bangladeshi migrants and playing politics with Bengali pride.

  • 8:31 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    MP Mohammed Basheer calls impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma crucial for judicial Integrity

    On Impeachment Motion against Justice Yashwant Varma, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer says, "The impeachment on that issue is very important. Because of the dealings of that judge, the degradation of the Indian judiciary's status occurred... We have also submitted that memorandum to the Speaker. He is the concerned authority. We hope that the government will come forward, as this is a very important subject that affects the judiciary and its dignity. We hope that the government will react to this..." 

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Akhilesh Prasad Singh seeks discussion on Bihar's SIR and concerns over voter disenfranchisement

    Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 and demand to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, followed by a plan to conduct similar exercises nation-wide, including in West Bengal, where high levels of migration, displacement, and documentation-related vulnerabilities persist. Such actions raise grave apprehensions about the disenfranchisement of a large section of the poor and marginalized."

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Jul 22, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Tagore moves adjournment motion over Bihar's SIR and democratic concerns

    During the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an Adjournment Motion to discuss the urgent issue of Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, raising concerns about its potential threat to democratic rights. The motion emphasises the need for immediate parliamentary intervention to address these issues.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Live Update Live Blog Parliament Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\