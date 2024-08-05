Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Houses resume proceedings today

Monday, August 05, 2024
     
Parliament Monsoon Session Live updates: As Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resume proceedings today, the key focus is on the bills to be tabled in the house including, the Appropriation and Finance Bill, and representation of STs in the Goa assembly among others.

Published on: August 05, 2024 7:57 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Intense debates and significant legislative activities have marked the ongoing monsoon session. Earlier the session witnessed robust discussions on the Union Budget. Heated exchanges were also seen between ruling and Opposition parties over the recent economic policies and their impact on inflation. The Parliament was adjourned on August 2 and resumes its work today with chances of a more heated debate as the treasury bench may introduce amendments to the Waqf Act.

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session 2024 Live

  Aug 05, 2024 7:57 AM (IST)

    Important bills to be tabled in Parliament

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha while Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will present legislation on readjusting Scheduled Tribes (ST) representation in constituencies of the Goa assembly. 

