Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: House proceedings to start at 11 am

After both the houses were adjourned on August 6, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are to resume on August 7 at 11 am.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2024 8:19 IST
Parliament Session: Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented amendments to the Finance Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2024-25. As per the proposed amendment, taxpayers can avail of either a lower tax of 12.5 per cent without indexation or a higher rate of 20 per cent with indexation on property transactions, if the property is acquired before July 23, 2024, the day the union budget was presented in the Lok Sabha. Moreover, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar briefed both the houses regarding the developments in neighbouring Bangladesh. He said that ousted former PM Sheikh Hasina sought refuge at the short notice. He also said that the government is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh.

  • Aug 07, 2024 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of 'Caste-based Census'.

