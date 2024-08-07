Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: House proceedings to start at 11 am

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament monsoon session live, August 7

Parliament Session: Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented amendments to the Finance Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2024-25. As per the proposed amendment, taxpayers can avail of either a lower tax of 12.5 per cent without indexation or a higher rate of 20 per cent with indexation on property transactions, if the property is acquired before July 23, 2024, the day the union budget was presented in the Lok Sabha. Moreover, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar briefed both the houses regarding the developments in neighbouring Bangladesh. He said that ousted former PM Sheikh Hasina sought refuge at the short notice. He also said that the government is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh.

Follow for Live updates: