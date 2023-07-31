Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATE: Stormy day likely over Manipur issue

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The proceedings of Parliament witness disruptions over the Manipur issue

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATE: The function of the Monsoon session of Parliament was hit by disruptions over the Manipur violence issue since it began on July 20. Parliament may see more turbulences with the government likely to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance. No Confidence Motion to compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in Parliament over Manipur issue that may be taken up by the House this week. Meanwhile, the government listed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Parliament which became a rallying point for a united opposition against the BJP-led NDA. In the Lok Sabha, the government has listed The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Inter-services Organisation (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing. The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Bill, the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, the Repealing and Amending Bill, The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, the National Dental Commission Bill and the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, which were passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

