Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATE: Stormy day likely over Manipur issue

Monday, July 31, 2023
     
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATE: Since the Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20, both Houses witnessed disruptions over the Manipur violence issue.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2023 6:51 IST
The proceedings of Parliament witness disruptions over the
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATE: The function of the Monsoon session of Parliament was hit by disruptions over the Manipur violence issue since it began on July 20. Parliament may see more turbulences with the government likely to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance. No Confidence Motion to compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in Parliament over Manipur issue that may be taken up by the House this week. Meanwhile, the government listed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Parliament which became a rallying point for a united opposition against the BJP-led NDA. In the Lok Sabha, the government has listed The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Inter-services Organisation (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing. The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Bill, the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, the Repealing and Amending Bill, The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, the National Dental Commission Bill and the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, which were passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session

  • Jul 31, 2023 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

    Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav will move the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage further to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 31, 2023 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha

    Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to introduce the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Advocates Act, 1961.

  • Jul 31, 2023 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Opposition to resume their protest on Manipur issue

    Opposition MPs are likely to resume their protests in both Houses demanding PM Modi speak on the Manipur issue in the Parliament. The government, however, is reluctant to accept their demand. Home Minister Amit Shah already said he is ready to speak on the issue in Parliament.

