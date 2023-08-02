Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Services Bill likely to be passed today

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Proceeding of both Houses affected by the ruckus on the Manipur issue

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATES: Today is a crucial day as the government will make effort to get Delhi Services (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament which had become a rallying point between united opposition - I.N.D.I.A and BJP-led NDA. However, the government faces no trouble in the number game as BJD with 9 MPs in Rajya Sabha supported the government on Delhi Services Bill. Meanwhile, the function of the Monsoon session of Parliament was hit by disruptions over the Manipur violence issue since it began on July 20 and is expected to continue as the government and opposition remained adamant on their position on debating the issue under specific rule in Parliament. The government initiated debate under Rule 176 but the opposition stuck with Rule 267. Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal started a discussion on the issue under Rule 176 on Monday but, it did not last for a long following ruckus by the member of opposition parties. The opposition MPs are also demanding a debate on 'No-Confidence Motion'.

