Wednesday, August 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Services Bill likely to be passed today
Live now

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Services Bill likely to be passed today

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATES: The Manipur issue continued to affect normal proceedings of the Parliament as the government and the opposition, both are adamant on their position to hold the debate Under a specific rule- 176 or 267.

New Delhi
Updated on: August 02, 2023 8:06 IST
Proceeding of both Houses affected by the ruckus on the
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Proceeding of both Houses affected by the ruckus on the Manipur issue

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATES: Today is a crucial day as the government will make effort to get Delhi Services (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament which had become a rallying point between united opposition - I.N.D.I.A and BJP-led NDA. However, the government faces no trouble in the number game as BJD with 9 MPs in Rajya Sabha supported the government on Delhi Services Bill. Meanwhile, the function of the Monsoon session of Parliament was hit by disruptions over the Manipur violence issue since it began on July 20 and is expected to continue as the government and opposition remained adamant on their position on debating the issue under specific rule in Parliament. The government initiated debate under Rule 176 but the opposition stuck with Rule 267. Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal started a discussion on the issue under Rule 176 on Monday but, it did not last for a long following ruckus by the member of opposition parties. The opposition MPs are also demanding a debate on 'No-Confidence Motion'.

Latest India News

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 02, 2023 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will move the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

  • Aug 02, 2023 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha

    Union Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal will move the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha.

  • Aug 02, 2023 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha

    Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will move the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News