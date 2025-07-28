Live Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha braces for heated debate on 'Operation Sindoor' today Parliament Monsoon Session Live updates: Both the government and Opposition have consented to a marathon 16-hour debate in each House, which invariably stretches longer in practice.

New Delhi:

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is all set for a fiery debate on the Pahalgam attack and 'Operation Sindoor' from today (July 28) as the ruling alliance and the Opposition will lock horns after the first week of disruption. The 'Operation Sindoor,' India's military action, was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which had claimed the lives of 26 innocent people on April 22. According to news agency PTI sources, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be speaking on the issues amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make an intervention to convey his government's track record of a "robust" stand on national security. Leaders of the Opposition in both Houses, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, may lead the charge against the government along with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, besides a host of other leaders.

Follow for live updates.