  3. Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha braces for heated debate on 'Operation Sindoor' today

Parliament Monsoon Session Live updates: Both the government and Opposition have consented to a marathon 16-hour debate in each House, which invariably stretches longer in practice.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal
New Delhi:

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is all set for a fiery debate on the Pahalgam attack and 'Operation Sindoor' from today (July 28) as the ruling alliance and the Opposition will lock horns after the first week of disruption. The 'Operation Sindoor,' India's military action, was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which had claimed the lives of 26 innocent people on April 22. According to news agency PTI sources, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be speaking on the issues amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make an intervention to convey his government's track record of a "robust" stand on national security. Leaders of the Opposition in both Houses, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, may lead the charge against the government along with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, besides a host of other leaders.

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Jul 28, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Opposition demanding clarification over Trump's claims

    Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and have sought the government's clarification over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The Opposition parties had been demanding PM Modi's presence during the debate.  

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Jul 28, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Operation Sindoor discussion on Operation Sindoor from July 29

    The discussion on Operation Sindoor will begin in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 29). Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among ministers who will take part in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, sources said. TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are expected to participate in the discussion on Op Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. The sources said the party has been allotted 30 minutes. From the Samajwadi Party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav, and MP Rajiv Rai will participate in the debate.

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Jul 28, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi expected to intervene in discussion

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindhoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also expected to take part in the discussion in Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene in the discussion in the Lok Sabha. He may also intervene in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Jul 28, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Operation Sindoor

    Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Jul 28, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lok Sabha to hold special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' today

    Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, today. A fiery debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor is expected to unfold in Parliament, between top leaders from the ruling alliance and the Opposition. Lok Sabha List of Business for Monday states, "Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam".

     

