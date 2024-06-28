Parliament Session LIVE: Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain moves suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha

Sam Pitroda has been reappointed as the Chief of the Indian Overseas Congress. In his renewed tenure, Pitroda expressed reflections on his previous role, acknowledging that he "could have done a better job choosing words" in the past.

Pitroda's reappointment signals a continued commitment to strengthen the Congress party's international outreach. His acknowledgment of past communication missteps suggests a focus on improved dialogue and engagement with the Indian diaspora.