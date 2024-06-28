Friday, June 28, 2024
     
  Parliament Session LIVE: Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain moves suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha
The President welcomed the new members of the 18th Lok Sabha and acknowledged the returning members' renewed enthusiasm. She noted the favorable current conditions for India and stressed the global attention on the decisions and policies made by the Indian Government and Parliament.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2024 9:38 IST
Parliament Session 2024 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Session 2024 LIVE

Parliament Session 2024 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu, in her first address to the joint session of the 18th Lok Sabha, emphasised the distinction between opposing policies and obstructing Parliament. She urged for the smooth conduct of parliamentary business to ensure healthy deliberations and far-reaching decisions. President Murmu highlighted that making India a developed nation is the aspiration and resolve of every citizen. She called for collective responsibility to ensure that no obstacles hinder this goal.

 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha session

  • Jun 28, 2024 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Sam Pitroda reappointed as Indian Overseas Congress chief

    Sam Pitroda has been reappointed as the Chief of the Indian Overseas Congress. In his renewed tenure, Pitroda expressed reflections on his previous role, acknowledging that he "could have done a better job choosing words" in the past.

    Pitroda's reappointment signals a continued commitment to strengthen the Congress party's international outreach. His acknowledgment of past communication missteps suggests a focus on improved dialogue and engagement with the Indian diaspora.

  • Jun 28, 2024 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gives suspension of Business Notice

    Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gives suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss cases of paper leaks in conduct of exams, including NEET-UG and UGC NET.

  • Jun 28, 2024 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Parliament schedules 21-hour discussion on President's address

    The Parliament will initiate discussions on the President's address today, with 21 hours allocated for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. BJP's Anurag Thakur will open the discussion in the Lok Sabha, while Sudhanshu Trivedi will lead in the Rajya Sabha. In the 21-hour discussion in the Lok Sabha, the BJP is allotted 8 hours. Given their member count, each BJP MP will have 2 minutes to speak. In contrast, the Congress will have 3 hours and 18 minutes for their participation.

     

     

