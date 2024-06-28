Parliament Session LIVE: Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain moves suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Session 2024 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu, in her first address to the joint session of the 18th Lok Sabha, emphasised the distinction between opposing policies and obstructing Parliament. She urged for the smooth conduct of parliamentary business to ensure healthy deliberations and far-reaching decisions. President Murmu highlighted that making India a developed nation is the aspiration and resolve of every citizen. She called for collective responsibility to ensure that no obstacles hinder this goal.