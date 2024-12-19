Parliament erupts: BJP, INDIA bloc clash after BJP MP alleges being pushed by Congress leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: NDA members stage a protest demanding an apology from the opposition Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar at Parliament premises in New Delhi.

A clash between opposition MPs and BJP members inside the Parliament House on Thursday turned into a pitched battle, leaving BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing a senior parliamentarian, an allegation Gandhi denied and hit back with an accusation against the ruling party.

The incident

The clash took place near the Makar Dwar entrance when MPs from I.N.D.I.A. bloc tried to enter Parliament through an area occupied by BJP MPs holding a protest. Instead of using the empty section of the staircase, the opposition leaders insisted on passing through the protesters, resulting in jostling.

Sarangi, 69, a BJP MP from Odisha, sustained injuries on his left temple. He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after receiving first aid at the Parliament premises. BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also reportedly injured in the clashes.

Allegations and objections

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the sarangi. “Rahul Gandhi, are you not ashamed? You pushed an elderly man,” Dubey alleged.

Gandhi denied the allegations and said he was threatened with blocking by BJP Parliamentarians. "I was trying to enter Parliament, but BJP MPs were stopping and pushing me," Gandhi told reporters. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also reportedly pushed during the incident, he added.

Later, Kharge submitted a complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that the BJP MLAs pushed him, causing him to lose balance and aggravate a pre-existing knee injury. Kharge called for an inquiry, terming the incident an attack on the leader of the opposition and the Congress president.

Government’s response

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi visited Sarangi at the hospital, where he received stitches to stop the bleeding. “Parliament is not a place to show physical strength. It’s not a wrestling ring,” said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, adding that appropriate action would be taken after reviewing the incident.

Political protests intensify

The scuffle came amid protests by both BJP and opposition MPs over remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah about B.R. Ambedkar.

I.N.D.I.A bloc protest: Opposition MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, staged a demonstration at Ambedkar’s statue, donning blue attire in solidarity with the architect of the Constitution. Carrying placards with slogans such as “Main Bhi Ambedkar” and “Amit Shah Maafi Maango,” they demanded Shah’s resignation.

BJP protest: Meanwhile, BJP MPs protested against the Congress, accusing the party of disrespecting Ambedkar. Chanting slogans like “Babasaheb ka apmaan nahi chalega,” they demanded an apology from the Congress for its alleged misrepresentation of Ambedkar’s legacy.

Parliament stalemate

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned following the protests. The heated exchanges between the ruling coalition and the opposition reflect the deepening political divide, with both sides refusing to back down on their demands.

