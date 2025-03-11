Live Parliament Budget Session: Heated debates expected on electoral rolls, Manipur crisis The Budget Session of Parliament resumed with heated debates expected on issues like electoral roll manipulation, violence in Manipur, and the handling of the Trump administration, with the government focusing on securing grants and passing key bills.

The Budget Session of Parliament resumed on Monday after a recess, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Question Hour, which is expected to focus on issues related to ministries like Railways, Agriculture, and Jal Shakti. The session, lasting until April 4, is anticipated to see heated debates, particularly over topics such as alleged manipulation of electoral rolls, ongoing violence in Manipur, and India’s handling of the Trump administration. The government’s priority will be to secure parliamentary approval for grants, finalize the budgetary process, and pass the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with Home Minister Amit Shah planning to move a resolution for President's Rule in Manipur and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Manipur budget. Meanwhile, the opposition intends to raise concerns about issues like duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, leading to a likely confrontation.