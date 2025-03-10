Advertisement
  3. Parliament Budget Session 2025: Houses to resume today, heated debate likely over Waqf Bill

Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: The Budget Session resumes today with a packed agenda. Heated debates and sharp exchanges are likely as both sides prepare to assert their narratives in Parliament.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : PTI (File)
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
New Delhi

Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: The second phase of the Parliament's Budget Session is scheduled to commence today at 11 am. As per the Lok Sabha's agenda, several bills and reports from standing committees will be tabled. Both the Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were last adjourned on February 13, concluding the first leg of the session. The second phase will run from March 10 to April 4. The government is pushing for the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which may spark fresh tensions with the Opposition. Meanwhile, the Opposition is expected to target the government over recent violence in Manipur and allegations of voter list manipulation, among other issues.

 

Live updates :Parliament Budget Session

  • 8:35 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives notice to discuss sharp fall in stock market

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the "losses suffered by retail investors due to the sharp fall in the stock market and the effectiveness of the regulatory mechanism."

  • 8:34 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives notice to discuss delimitation exercise

    DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss "the critical concerns regarding the upcoming delimitation exercise, particularly its impact on India's federal structure, affecting the Southern states' fair representation"

  • 8:33 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice to discuss Manipur

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives a Motion for the Adjournment of the Business of the House in the Lok Sabha to discuss "Internal security crisis in Manipur and Jammu: clashes, violence and government accountability."

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Budget session set for ‘EPIC’ showdown; budget, Waqf bill top priority for govt

    Parliament’s Budget session resumes on Monday amid indications of an ‘EPIC’ showdown between the government and the opposition which is planning to raise issues such as the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls, the fresh bout of violence in Manipur and India’s handling of the Trump administration.

    The focus of the government will be on getting Parliament nod for the demands for grants, completion of the budgetary process, seeking approval for the Manipur budget and passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill. Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move a statutory resolution seeking Parliament approval for the proclamation of President’s Rule in Manipur. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to table the budget for Manipur on Monday. Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13 after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today at 11 am

    The second part of the Parliament Budget Session is set to begin today. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume  at 11 am.

     

