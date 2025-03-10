Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: The second phase of the Parliament's Budget Session is scheduled to commence today at 11 am. As per the Lok Sabha's agenda, several bills and reports from standing committees will be tabled. Both the Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were last adjourned on February 13, concluding the first leg of the session. The second phase will run from March 10 to April 4. The government is pushing for the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which may spark fresh tensions with the Opposition. Meanwhile, the Opposition is expected to target the government over recent violence in Manipur and allegations of voter list manipulation, among other issues.