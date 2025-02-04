Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: PM Modi reaches Lok Sabha to reply to Motion of Thanks

PM Modi speech LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha today, on the fourth day of the Budget Session of the Parliament. As per the update shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the PM will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address at around 5 pm. This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi's address in the Parliament, where he slammed the BJP-ruled government over its "failed" Make in India policy, among other issues. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed fiery debates between the opposition and government leaders over several topics. The session’s legislative agenda has 16 bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill.