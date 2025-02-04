Tuesday, February 04, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: PM Modi reaches Lok Sabha to reply to Motion of Thanks
Live now

Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: PM Modi reaches Lok Sabha to reply to Motion of Thanks

PM Modi Parliament LIVE: PM Modi will be speaking in the Lok Sabha at around 5 pm today. The Parliament Budget Session began on January 31 and will continue in two parts, with the first part concluding on February 13. The second part will begin on March 10 and go on till April 4.

Edited By: Devanshe Pandey @devanshe_pandey New Delhi Published : Feb 04, 2025 15:57 IST, Updated : Feb 04, 2025 17:02 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : PTI Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates

PM Modi speech LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha today, on the fourth day of the Budget Session of the Parliament. As per the update shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the PM will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address at around 5 pm. This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi's address in the Parliament, where he slammed the BJP-ruled government over its "failed" Make in India policy, among other issues. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed fiery debates between the opposition and government leaders over several topics. The session’s legislative agenda has 16 bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill.

Live updates :Parliament Budget Session 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 04, 2025 4:50 PM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Parliament session live: PM Modi to reply to discussion on President's address in Lok Sabha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in Lok Sabha at around 5 pm on Tuesday to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Modi's office said, "PM Narendra Modi will be speaking in the Lok Sabha at around 5 PM this evening." The discussion began on Monday as the ruling National Democratic Alliance members highlighted the achievements of the government, while opposition MPs sought to put it in a dock over a host of issues.

  • Feb 04, 2025 4:24 PM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Parliament Budget Session live: BJP MP demands privilege proceedings against Rahul Gandhi

    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting him to initiate privilege proceedings against Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech in the Lower House. Dubey said that Gandhi, in his speech, "not only shamelessly distorted the historical and substantive facts, but also made an attempt to ridicule our country and lower the prestige of our Republic".

  • Feb 04, 2025 4:16 PM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Parliament Budget Session live: 'Not Very Big', says Hema Malini on Mahakumbh stampede

     BJP MP Hema Malini says "...We went to Kumbh, we had a very nice bath. It is right that an incident took place, but it was not a very big incident. I don't know how big it was. It is being exaggerated...It was very well-managed, and everything was done very well...So many people are coming, it is very difficult to manage but we are doing our best..."

  • Feb 04, 2025 4:14 PM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Parliament session live: 'Irresponsible politics', says Rajnath Singh on Rahul Gandhi's statement on China

    "Shri Rahul Gandhi in his speech in Parliament on 03 February 2025 made false allegations about the statement of the Army Chief on the situation on the India-China border. The Army Chief’s remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides. He also mentioned that these practices have been restored to their traditional pattern as part of the recent disengagement. Government has shared these details in Parliament," Union Defence minister said.

  • Feb 04, 2025 4:10 PM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Parliament Budget Session 2025: 'Waqf bill will benefit poor Muslims, widows,' says JPC Chairman

    The Chairman of the Waqf JPC Jagdambika Pal on Tuesday responded to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and said that when the new Bill comes, it will benefit the poor Muslims, Pasmandas and widows. "When Article 370 was discussed, Mehbooba Mufti had said that rivers of blood would flow. The way Triple Talaq Bill benefited, similarly, when the new Waqf Bill comes, it will also lead to benefits," Pal said. He further added, "Owaisi himself has been part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), participating in meetings, amendments were passed through voting, the report was adopted, and even dissent notes were taken."

  • Feb 04, 2025 4:02 PM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Parliament Budget Session live

    Fourth day of the parliament Budget session began at 11 am today with the question hour in Lok Sabha and zero hour in Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed fiery debates and the session’s legislative agenda has 16 Bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill.

  • Feb 04, 2025 3:57 PM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    PM Modi Parliament Speech Today LIVE Updates

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday on day four of the of the Budget session of the Parliament. The Budget session began on January 31 and will continue in two parts, with the first part concluding on February 13. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement