Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: PM Modi reaches Lok Sabha to reply to Motion of Thanks

The Chairman of the Waqf JPC Jagdambika Pal on Tuesday responded to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and said that when the new Bill comes, it will benefit the poor Muslims, Pasmandas and widows. "When Article 370 was discussed, Mehbooba Mufti had said that rivers of blood would flow. The way Triple Talaq Bill benefited, similarly, when the new Waqf Bill comes, it will also lead to benefits," Pal said. He further added, "Owaisi himself has been part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), participating in meetings, amendments were passed through voting, the report was adopted, and even dissent notes were taken."