'Sweetening relationships since...': Parle reacts to PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Melody moment

New Delhi:

Parle, the brand which manufactures the Melody toffees, joined the online buzz after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of toffee to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Rome, Italy. Reacting to the viral moment, Parle shared a witty post on social media, saying: "Sweetening relationships since 1983."

The light-hearted exchange between the two leaders gained massive attention online after Meloni posted a short video on X.

Giorgia Meloni gets 'Melody' gift from PM Modi

Meloni thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting her 'Melody' toffees. In a social media post, Meloni shared a video in which she could be heard saying, "Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee -- Melody." "Thank you for the gift," the video caption read.

PM Modi, who was also seen in the video uploaded on Wednesday, burst into laughter as Meloni jokingly referred to the "Melody" toffee while showcasing the gift.

The interaction quickly went viral online, with social media users linking it to the popular "Melodi" hashtag, a nickname coined combining the names Modi and Meloni.

The hashtag "Melodi", a blend of Modi and Meloni's names, was coined by the Italian prime minister during the COP28 in Dubai in 2023 and later went viral on social media following the warm interactions between the two leaders at global events.

The two leaders have frequently shared photographs and videos together during global summits and diplomatic meetings, often embracing the online buzz surrounding their camaraderie.

All about Melody

Parle's iconic Melody toffee was introduced in 1983. Manufactured by Parle Products, it features a dual-layer design - a chewy caramel exterior with a rich, molten chocolate centre. The toffee gained momentum with its clever advertising campaign and the catchphrase - "Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?" (Why is Melody so chocolaty?), followed by the classic answer, "Melody khao, khud jaan jao" (Eat Melody and find out for yourself).



Parle is one of India's oldest and largest food and beverage companies, founded in 1929 by the Chauhan family in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Also Read: 'Thank you for the gift': Giorgia Meloni gets 'Melody' gift from PM Modi | Watch video

Also Read: From dinner to iconic Colosseum visit: PM Modi shares candid moments with Meloni from Rome | Pics