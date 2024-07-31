Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik hails Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh's Olympic bronze with stunning sand art | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/SUDARSANSAND Pattnaik's sculpture has attracted numerous visitors to Puri Beach.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has once again captured the nation's attention with his latest masterpiece, a sand sculpture honouring Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh. This comes after the duo clinched the Bronze medal in the 10-meter Air Pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday, July 30. Pattnaik, known for his intricate and evocative sand art, created the sculpture on the golden sands of Puri Beach in Odisha. The artwork features detailed likenesses of Bhaker and Singh, complete with their pistols, set against the backdrop of the iconic Olympic rings. The sculpture also includes a congratulatory message, celebrating their remarkable achievement on the global stage.

Speaking to the media, Pattnaik also expressed his admiration for the athletes' dedication and hard work. "Manu and Sarabjot have made the entire nation proud with their stellar performance at the Paris Olympics. This sculpture is a small tribute to their immense talent and the honour they have brought to India," he said. Pattnaik's sculpture has attracted numerous visitors to Puri Beach, with many stopping to admire and photograph the detailed work. Social media is abuzz with images and messages of appreciation for both the athletes and the artist, showcasing the widespread impact of this tribute.

Bhaker-Sarabjot defeat South Koren pair

The Bhaker-Sarabjot duo defeated the South Korena duo 16-10 winning a total of eight rounds of shots during the clash. It was a thrilling encounter between two of the best teams at the event but India maintained the lead right from the start despite falling behind 0-2 after the first round. Bhaker was at her best with her top effort coming in the second round shooting 10.7.

Her lowest score was 8.3 in the 8th round but she was consistent in most of the shots targeting 10.5 or more six times in 13 shots. As for Sarabjot, he didn't start well but managed to stay above consistently providing immense support to his partner Manu as the Indian duo created history beating South Korea.

