'Paper leak government': Congress reacts to cancellation of UGC-NET exams

The Congress on Wednesday took a jibe at the Modi government over the cancellation of UGC-NET examinations, dubbing the government as "paper leak government". The grand old party asked whether the education minister would take responsibility now.

The Congress alleged that the Modi government is playing with the future of the youth.

"Yesterday UGC-NET exam was conducted in various cities of the country. Today the exam was cancelled on suspicion of paper leak. First NEET paper was leaked and now UGC-NET paper. The Modi government has become a 'paper leak government'," the party said on X.

'NEET pareeksha pe charcha': Kharge's dig at PM

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET. When will Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold "NEET pareeksha pe charcha", he asked, targeting the PM.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "Narendra Modi ji, you discuss exams a lot, but when will you hold 'NEET pareeksha pe charcha'. Cancellation of UGC-NET exam is a victory of the passion of lakhs of students," he said

"This is the defeat of the Modi government's arrogance due to which they made a despicable attempt to trample the future of our youth," he added.

Kharge said the Union education minister first says that no paper was leaked in NEET, but when arrests of education mafia were made in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana, then the minister "accepts that some scam" has happened.

"When will NEET exam be cancelled?" he asked.

"Modi ji, take responsibility to stop your government's rigging and paper leak in NEET exam too," Kharge said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also targeted the government after the Education Ministry ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET and asked for accountability to be fixed.

The BJP government's "corruption and laxity" is harmful for the youth, alleged Vadra.

"After the news of scam in NEET exam, now the NET exam held on 18th June has also been cancelled due to the fear of irregularities. Will accountability be fixed now? Will the Education Minister take responsibility for this laxity?" Vadra asked in a post in Hindi.

