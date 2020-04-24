Friday, April 24, 2020
     
PM Modi interacts with sarpanchs via video conferencing | Watch LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently interacting with Sarpanchs (Village heads) from across the nation via video conferencing on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day. April 24 is marked as National Panchayati Raj Day.

New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2020 11:06 IST
Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi, Narendra Modi, video conferencing
PM Modi will interact with sarpanches (village heads) on Panchayati Raj Day today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently interacting with Sarpanchs (Village heads) from across the nation via video conferencing on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day. April 24 is marked as National Panchayati Raj Day. The Prime Minister in a tweet said that he is looking forward to his interaction with village heads.

During the video conference, PM Modi is expected to launch e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App. The Swamitva Scheme would also be launched, which would add momentum to the efforts to alleviate poverty in rural areas. Those Sarpanchs who will be sharing their views with PM Modi will be doing so by joining the interaction at a Common Service Centre close to them.

All Sarpanchs will be able to join this interaction through Doordarshan, from their respective homes adhering to social distancing norms.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

